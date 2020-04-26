[exclusive] Kim Jong Un seen to be walking around in Wonsan, says U.S. official. April. 25, 2020 10:23. jkim@donga.com.

It has been reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who has recently become subject to rumors about his health moved to Wonsan to avoid COVID-19. The U.S. authorities captured Kim walking on his own.



“It has been identified that Kim Jong Un had been staying in Wonsan during the entire last week,” said a U.S. government official. “He was seen to be walking on his own between April 15 and 20.” It has been reported that the movements of Kim’s cars and close associates were also witnessed and Kim was walking on his own without help from others or being in a wheelchair. The U.S. authorities seem to have identified such information based on the analysis of radars and images captured by reconnaissance planes.



“As some of Kim’s aids and high-ranking officials have contracted COVID-19, Kim seems to have left Pyongyang, which has a high population density, as a preventive measure,” said the official regarding the reasons why the North Korean leader has not made a public appearance since April 11.



In addition, the U.S. government is also weighing the possibility that Kim received medical procedures in his Wonsan residence, which is equipped with medical facilities. “We are trying to figure out the specific conditions of the North Korean leader,” said the official. Meanwhile, multiple sources for North Korea said that they heard some medical procedures were done but it is unlikely that Kim is in a critical condition.



It remains unknown when Kim will make a public appearance again. The U.S. authorities reportedly noticed signs that Kim is leaving Wonsan.



