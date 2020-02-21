Wuhan coronavirus is detected in urine and feces, say researchers. February. 21, 2020 07:57. oldsport@donga.com.

A study by Chinese scientists has found that COVID-19 could be transmitted through blood and feces as well as droplets.



The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei, China published Monday a study entitled “Molecular and serological investigation of 2019-nCoV infected patients: implication of multiple shedding routes” in the international journal “Emerging Microbes and Infections.”



The authors wrote that, over time, more viruses were detected in blood and feces than in droplets. On the first day of the research, 80 percent of oral swabs was positive, and on the 5th day, 50 percent of them was still positive in the same patients whereas 75 percent of anal swabs was positive, according to the study.



“Respiratory droplets and contact transmission are considered to be the most important routes of transmission of 2019-nCoV, but do not fully account for the rapid spread of this virus,” the researchers wrote, adding that this is the first study that shows COVID-19 can be transmitted through feces or bodily fluid.



Meanwhile, there has been a growing concern over transmission through aerosol in Hong Kong. On February 11, residents were evacuated from an apartment building over fears the infectious virus may have been transmitted via the building's pipes.



According to the city of Wuhan, the city government used about 2,000 tons of disinfectants to sterilize drainage pipes and sewage treatment facilities from January 19 until Tuesday.



