BTS’ agency creates a ‘Big Hit’ with 587.9 billion won in revenue. February. 06, 2020 07:49. pep@donga.com.

Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment agency for BTS, posted revenue of 587.9 billion won last year, which doubles the amount of the previous year. It also announced plans to unveil a multinational boy group this year.



Big Hit announced on Wednesday via its “Company Presentation for Big Hit with the Community” brochure that its revenue grew significantly by diversifying its business across albums, digital copies, video contents, intellectual property and platform business. The company’s consolidated revenue and operating profits last year recorded 587.9 billion won and 97.5 billion won (provisional performance before external audit), respectively. Revenue and operation profit for 2018 stood at 301.4 billion won and 79.8 billion won, respectively.



The most noticeable achievement was the diversification of show performances. BTS’ world tour titled “Love Yourself,” which lasted for one year kicking off in August 2018, was loved by 2.06 million audience. The number of views who watched the live performance on TV and online was 410,000 and 230,000, respectively. In addition, 4.6 million viewers watched the movie and documentaries created based on the performance while 310,000 viewers watched other contents, which totals the number of viewers to 5.55 million. “More than twice the number of the world tour audience enjoyed BTS contents in various forms,” explained BTS. Its new boy group named “Tomorrow by Together,” which debuted last year, will begin its world tour soon.



Big Hit will also unveil a new multinational boy group under a joint business titled “Belift,” which was launched with CJ ENM in March last year. The entertainment agency plans to launch a girl group next year and another boy group in the following year. Bang Si-hyuk, CEO of Big Hit, emphasized the company’s vision to search for a “winning formula” to music industry innovation.



