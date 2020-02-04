Hyundai’s new sonata to be operated as Saudi’s airport taxi. February. 04, 2020 07:55. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor will supply 1,000 units of the new Sonata (DN8) to Saudi Arabia, the biggest automotive market in the Middle East, to be used as airport taxis. The Korean automaker said it signed a supply agreement with Al-Safwa, Saudi Arabia’s major taxi company, on January 22. Hyundai Motor shipped 100 units to Al-Safwa on the same day, and plans to ship the rest within this year.



The Saudi Arabian government has reformed its transportation system and now allows taxis with less than five years of operation run on road. Under the new system, cabs should also be equipped with the latest payment system, an interpretation device and a screen, and their exterior must be green. “It is an important deal for us because we are the first to supply taxis under the revised regulations,” said an insider of Hyundai Motor.



