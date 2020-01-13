Choi Min-jeong clinches two gold medals at ISU Four Continents. January. 13, 2020 07:36. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

South Korean short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong won two gold medals for 1,500-meter and 500-meter races on Sunday, the first day of the Four Continents Short Track Championships hosted by the International Skating Union (ISU) in Montreal, Canada



The 500-meter final, which was followed right after the 1,500-meter race showed Choi’s true strength. She was the slowest to start among the four skaters and remained in the last position until there was just one more lap left. The 22-year-old skater caught up all three competitors from the outside in the last lap.



Despite her splendid performance at the 2019 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup, Choi failed to claim gold medal to from this season’s World Cup competitions. Fortunately, the South Korean skater has heralded comeback by clinching two gold medals at the ISU Four Continents Championships. On Monday, she is seeking additional gold medals for 1,000-meter and relay races.



