‘I am a Parasite fan,’ says Brad Pitt. January. 06, 2020 07:44. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

A picture where Hollywood star Brad Pitt is holding Song Kang-ho’s hand with both hands are drawing attention. Neon, the U.S. distributor of “Parasite,” posted this picture on Friday (local time) on its Twitter account, saying, “When Song Kang Ho fan Brad Pitt met Song Kang Ho.” The picture shows Pitt with a smile leaning towards the Korean actor who also has a grin on his face. Fellow “Parasite” actors Lee Sun-kyun and Lee Jung-eun are also seen in the picture smiling.



According to the local media, the Hollywood star who attended the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards went through a crowded hall at the hotel to approach “Parasite” staff and actors. He revealed that “he is a Parasite fan” shaking Song’s hands.



Brad Pitt will be a presenter for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards that will take place on Sunday, while “Parasite” has been nominated for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Foreign Language Film.



