Fila ad featuring BTS appears in Times Square. January. 04, 2020 07:51.

An ad by global fashion brand Fila featuring BTS has been rolled out on Times Square billboards in New York. It is unusual for a fashion brand based in South Korea to display an ad in Times Square.



Fila said on Friday that the outdoor ad is being featured for seven days from December 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020.



The ad includes BTS’ picture as well as their New Year’s message, and will be displayed every two minutes on five large billboards in Times Square. The fans of BTS and tourists yell in joy and take pictures whenever BTS appears on screens.



