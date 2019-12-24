Trump invites Navy SEAL accused of war crimes to his resort. December. 24, 2019 07:37. chan2@donga.com.

After issuing a pardon to former Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher accused of war crimes and promoting him despite the opposition from the U.S. Navy, U.S. President Donald Trump has caused a stir this time by inviting the couple to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



According to The Hill, U.S. political website, President Trump and first lady Melania met Eddie Gallagher and his wife at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday. Their visit to the Mar-a-Lago resort has become known after the Gallagher couple posted pictures of them with President Trump and First Lady Melania on their Instagram account “eddie_and_andrea.”



Gallagher is one of the three soldiers, who were accused of war crimes and then were granted full pardons by President Trump on Nov. 15. Gallagher was convicted earlier this year of posing for a picture with the corpse of a 17-year-old ISIS captive. President Trump created a controversy by issuing a pardon and even promoting Gallagher. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer was fired by President Trump on Nov. 24 after arguing that the Navy will take care of disciplining a pardoned Navy SEAL. Experts say that President Trump is aggressively protecting soldiers accused of war crimes, including Gallagher, because he is mindful of his supporter base, which values war heroes.



한국어