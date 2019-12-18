Trump: U.S. will ‘take care of it’ if N. Korea goes ahead with missile testing. December. 18, 2019 07:37. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday (local time) that the U.S. will “take care of it” if something is “in the works” in North Korea in what appears to be another warning to North Korea. President Trump made the same remarks on Nov. 29, 2017, immediately after North Korea launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



“I’d be disappointed if something would be in the works,” said Trump of North Korea’s recent moves, adding that the U.S. is watching North Korea’s recent moves very closely. After the launch of a Hwasong-15 ICBM, the U.S. sought a naval blockade and limited North Korean crude oil imports as well as enhancing ROK-US joint military exercises. If Pyongyang, which turned down the proposal by Stephen Biegun, the nominee for deputy secretary of state, to hold working-level talks during Biegun’s visit to South Korea, goes ahead with the launch of an ICBM, Washington is likely to impose even tougher sanctions on North Korea.



