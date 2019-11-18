‘Immersive Gatsby’ to open in Seoul in December. November. 18, 2019 07:24. pep@donga.com.

The theater show “The Great Gatsby,” which refuses to be another traditional play, opens in Seoul on December 21. The fact that its official title is “Immersive Gatsby” instead of “The Great Gatsby” clearly suggests what the play aims for. The Dong-A Ilbo met chief director Alexander Wright, 45, at Grevin Seoul on Thursday. “Are you just going to sit still when you’re invited to Gatsby’s party?” Wright said with a smile.



“The Great Gatsby” is the longest running immersive show in the UK. It still enjoys huge popularity in London since it was conceived in York in 2015. The show has been played in many countries, including Ireland, and Belgium. Korea has become the first Asian country to have the licensed show.



Wright and his friends from home accidentally came up with the idea about the show. After majoring in English Literature, Wright worked as a director, producer, playwright, and composer. One day, he and his friends were hanging out at a pub and were told that the three-story pub will close down business. They thought they could try an experimental show at the pub if it was going to close down anyway. They chose “The Great Gatsby” as the main theme in order to make the most of pub’s characteristics.



Since the original show did not start at a theater, Wright chose a four-story museum called “Grevin Seoul” as the venue for the show. It seems difficult to perform the show at the venue as its structure is complicated for actors and the audiences to move around.



“The show becomes completely different every time it changes venue. The Grevin Seoul is a four-story building with various spaces,” he said. “Audiences end up coming together at one spot due to the building’s circular structure. The place is perfect for a party.”



The “Immersive Gatsby” will play from December 21 through February 28 at Grevin Seoul.



