Next-gen K5 transformed into dynamic sedan with sporty design. November. 13, 2019 07:41. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Kia Motors revealed on Tuesday the exterior design of its third-generation K5 to be launched in December. Bold design that is instantly memorable is featured under the concept of “the evolution dynamics” to realize the strong impression and presence of the model.



A variety of innovative new design elements are added to the front of the new K5. Its radiator grille is wider to present more bold and recognizable image and will be applied to the new models of Kia Motors to be launched in the future. The radiator grille pattern was inspired by the shark’s skin, which seems rough and sharp on the outside but feels soft to touch.



The front bumper brings up the dynamic image of a high-speed ship creating waves as it glides through the water. The new K5 is 50 millimeters longer and 25 millimeters wider than the previous version, featuring a bigger space inside. On the other hand, the model’s height is set at 1,445 millimeters, which is 20 millimeters lower than the former’s, resulting in a dynamic and sporty sedan.



The design of the car’s backside, which focuses on the connectivity with the front part, looks more luxurious and stable. Wide rear combination lamps on either side create a more stable feel as well as sporty image. In particular, with just one lamp turned on, the K5’s own unique and luxurious look is highlighted.



