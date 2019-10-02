CJ Logistics’ silver delivery service noticed by the UN. October. 02, 2019 07:40. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

The United Nations shared the silver parcel delivery service of CJ Logistics as one of the best practices of sustainable business models. CJ Logistics reported on Tuesday that its sustainable business model and campaign activities were featured on the UN’s website of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Acceleration Actions, which introduces the detailed implementation models of the UN SDG Summit 2019 held in New York on September 24 and 25.



The UN SDG Summit is the world’s largest international political forum to promote sustainable development. The first summit was held this year since the UN General Assembly’s resolution to prepare the actions of the next 20 years for sustainable development was passed in September 2015. This year’s event was attended by government officials from 130 countries, including South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and Japan.



CJ Logistics’ silver delivery service was chosen as one of the important actions to accelerate SDGs. Its concrete achievement of creating jobs for over 1,400 senior citizens in 170 logistics centers was also mentioned.



The silver delivery service was featured on the UN website in May last year for its contribution to resolving the job issue for seniors. In addition, the South Korean logistics company’s forest building project and fine-dust reduction campaign were also mentioned as examples of sustainable business.



