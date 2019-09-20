Seoul's autumn night festival to feature various programs. September. 20, 2019 08:19. by Seol Lee snow@donga.com.

The 17th Hanwha Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2019 will take place on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hangang Yeouido Park in Seoul. Attracting one million visitors every year, the festival has become one of the most popular autumn festivals. It is best known for its fireworks displays, but it also offers great cultural exhibitions and events.



The art exhibition, Bulggot Atelier, runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5 at Hangang Yeouido Park. You will find spectacular fireworks captured by local and international artists on the sculpture of the festival emblem. The artworks will be displayed in three different zones: The “Enjoy Zone” displays kinetic art, graphics and illustrations while the “Fun Zone” showcases video arts such as animations and moving graphics. The “Experience Zone” provides a performance stage for students of Hongik University and Kookmin University of and artists.



The artist line-up includes Professor Kim Kyung-sun from Seoul National University, Professor Chris Ro from Hongik University, Vakki, Kim Na, Sulki and Min, Rhee Poo-ro-ni, Park Yeoun-joo, Lee Jae-min, Cho Kyu-hyung, Chae Byung-rok, Jeon Ji-hun, Jack Sachs, Boyane, Yu Yah-leng, ZEBU and Tommy Li.



Check out “Artist Talk” where Jack Sachs, Vakki and Boyane Zelechowski share the motivation for participating in the exhibition, meanings behind their works and daily lives. It is held at 4 p.m. from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. There is also a live painting event where you can see ZEBU and Boyane paint in person.



You can also win souvenirs and snacks by completing a mission displayed on a large LED screen outside or posting pictures with the sculptures in the background on social media.



During the fireworks, the main event, about 100,000 fireworks will light up the autumn night sky from 7:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.



