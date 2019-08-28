Will PSG sell Neymar or not?. August. 28, 2019 07:23. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suffered a loss in its offense. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, the PSG forward duo, went off injured in the third round against Toulouse FC. Experts view that their injury will affect PSG’s plan to sell Neymar.



Mbappe and Cavani were substituted after they got injured in the 62nd minute and 14th minute, respectively during a match against Toulouse on Monday. The PSG confirmed that Mbappe picked up an injury to his left hamstring while Cavani suffered an injury to his right hip. They are both set for a month on the sidelines due to their injuries. Mbappe ended the last season with 33 goals (No. 1 in Ligue 1) in 29 matches while Cavani scored 18 goals in 21 matches. Almost half of the goals PSG scored during the last season (105 goals) came from the forward duo.



The unexpected developments have prompted calls in and outside the club to not sell Neymar. Neymar, who scored 15 goals in 17 matches last season, is a scorer the club cannot miss at the moment with the forward duo set for lengthy periods on the sidelines. The PSG, which has been planning to sell Neymar for failing to blend in, is now in a position to listen to team manager Thomas Tuchel. The manager has kept arguing that the club should not let Neymar go and it is best for Mbappe and Neymar to play together.



British tabloid Mirror wrote that a delayed return of Mbappe and Cavani “could have implications for any potential Neymar move.”



한국어