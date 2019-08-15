Placido Domingo concerts cancelled amid sexual harassment allegations. August. 15, 2019 07:35. jyr0101@donga.com.

The Los Angeles Opera announced that it would open investigations into Placido Domingo, who has been accused of sexual harassments.



Domingo has been leading the opera as general director since 2003. The Associated Press and other new agencies reported allegations of his inappropriate behavior abusing his position and role.



According to Reuters, the Los Angeles Opera will employ an external professional to investigate into accusations of sexual misconduct. It also reported that it would exert efforts to create a professional and cooperative work environment where every employee and artist would be equally safe, valued and respected.



The San Francisco Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra cancelled his concerts slated for September and October, respectively. Domingo will appear on Opera “Luisa Miller” at the Salzburg Music Festival on August 31.



