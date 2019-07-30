Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joins Vogue as a guest editor. July. 30, 2019 07:29. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has served as a guest editor of the September issue of iconic fashion magazine British Vogue,according to The Associated Press on Sunday (local time). The theme of the next edition, scheduled to be released on August 8, is "Forces of Change.”



Featuring figures united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers, September’s edition of Vogue will deal with interviews with the Duchess of Sussex and former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, according to a personnel from the British royal family.



The next edition will feature stories of 15 women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, who has shown great determination and swiftness in introducing a bill to control guns following a terrorist shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand in March; British fashion model Adwoa Aboah, who runs a charity group named "Gurls Talk” to listen to women’s voices, and young Swedish environmentalist Greta Sundberg.



Meghan Markle said that she hoped that the stories of people who are making a significant difference in the world will inspire many readers. Former actress Meghan released posts regarding fashion, beauty and women on her personal website, thetig.com, from 2014. In April 2017, seven months before her engagement with Prince Harry was announced, she closed down the website.



