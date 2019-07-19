Korea, Germany to jointly develop laser glass-welding technology. July. 19, 2019 07:55. by Myung-Hun Jee mhjee@donga.com.

The Korea Institute of Machinery Materials (KIMM) will jointly develop laser-enabled glass-welding and underwater processing technologies with the Laser Zentrum Hannover (LZH) in Germany, a globally renowned research institution in the field of cutting-edge laser technology.



KIMM Vice President Kang Geon-yong and its research team signed Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of advanced laser technologies during their visit to the LZH headquarters in Hanover.



The LZH conducts research on laser light source, optical parts production and measuring technology, and applied laser technology in the underwater environment. “The glass-welding technology is garnering attention as a key technology for the automated operation of the plants that manufacture glass products for semiconductors,” said the Korean institute. “A successful development of this technology will greatly improve the competitiveness of the domestic semiconductor industry."



The German research institution will also be involved in the further advancement of the underwater laser processing technology, which has been independently developed by the Busan Institute of Machinery Technology Research Center under the KIMM. This technology is used for the maintenance and repair of marine structures and the demolition of nuclear power plants. “The joint research will make a great contribution to expanding the added-value of the shipbuilding and bridge construction industries,” said KIMM President Park Chun-hong.



한국어