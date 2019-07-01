The craze of Disney movies in Korea. July. 01, 2019 07:52. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

Disney films are sweeping theaters across Korea around the peak season in summer. “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4,” which both are of Disney, are competing to lead the box office across the nation.



“Aladdin” has recently drawn more than eight million moviegoers since it topped the box office since Monday. It has turned around as many as five times since its release on Sunday. It was surpassed by “Parasite,” lowering to the second place at the box office but it did not lose momentum but rather has competed for the top with “Toy Story 4,” which was released on June 20. “Toy Story 4” is making a hit in Korea with a total of two million audiences as of now.



Such a high popularity is attributed to the loyalty of big fans of their original stories. Some were concerned of a live-action version “Aladdin” due to its bountiful fantasy elements. However, the latest movie has turned out to be successful in reinterpreting its 1992 original animated version with the help of computer graphics, according to commentators. A singalong version at 4DX cinemas is soon to record 600,000 audiences.



“Toy Story 4” has come back in nine years since the movie’s third sequel was released in 2010. With fairytale-like sensibility intact, it highlights a doll character named Bo Peep given a new makeover to describe a new model of a woman. Critics say that the craze of Disney films will continue until “Lion King,” the live-action version of the 1994 original film, will be released on July 17.



한국어