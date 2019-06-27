Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo take legal steps for divorce. June. 28, 2019 07:31. newjin@donga.com,hoho@donga.com.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, the Korean superstar couple affectionately dubbed “Song Couple,” are taking legal steps for divorce. The two became an item after starring the drama “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016 before holding a sensational wedding in October 2017.



Song Joong-ki said he filed for court mediation with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday through Lee & Ko, a law firm representing the Korean actor. “I am sorry to give bad news to those who love and care about me,” said Song Joong-ki, expressing his wish to finalize the divorce process amicably without criticizing each other and finding faults.



UAA Korea, an agency representing Song Hye-kyo, explained on Thursday that the marriage regrettably came to an end owing to insurmountable differences in personality, adding that detailed reasons cannot be shared for privacy.



Experts say that there must have been a difference in their grounds for divorce as the couple chose a court meditation instead of reaching an agreement, which would have been much simpler. It is speculated that Song Hye-kyo may have refused to agree either because she didn’t want to get a divorce for personal reasons or because she wanted to postpone it for her commercial and movie contracts, which left the actor with no options but to file meditation with the court.



“There won’t be many grounds of dispute since the marriage only lasted a year and eight months, and no spats over division of property or custody as they have no kids,” explained Kim Soo-jin, a divorce lawyer. “Of course if there is too much difference in the process of mediation, it can lead to a divorce suit.”



