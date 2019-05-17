The Seoul Marathon awarded by the IAAF Heritage Plaque. May. 13, 2019 08:31. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

The IAAF Heritage Plaque, which has been given to the Seoul Marathon, also known as the Dong-A Ilbo Seoul Marathon, was designed by IAAF President Sebastian Coe, a British politician as well as a former athlete who took office in August 2015, with the aim of commemorating the incredible memories and moments of 3K-year-old athletics. Being the Olympics’ golden medalist, Coe set world records as many as 12 times. Being made a baron with a lifetime peerage, the sports hero has served as a stateman in Britain since he left the field.



President Coe founded the IAAF Heritage in January last year at the thought of identifying and adding value to content just as other international organizations have done such as the IOC and the FIFA. Since its founding, it has named athletics-related heritages in five sectors including hosting cities of international competitions, athletic competitions, legendary athletes, landmarks such as stadiums and monuments, and cultural content including videos and arts.



After the IAAF announced six competitions and 12 legendary athletes this March with the BAA Boston Marathon and the “Athens Marathon The Authentic” included, it additionally named nine competitions and two landmarks on Friday including the Seoul Marathon. The awardees are to be displayed online and at the headquarters of the IAAF and athletic museums in Monaco.



The secretariat of the Seoul Marathon said there was no separate application step, saying that the IAAF Heritage notified them of the results of its deliberations based on detailed data regarding various competitions. It can help attract participants and tourists, according to the secretariat.



Being the only IAAF Gold Label race in Korea over the past 10 years, the Seoul Marathon plans to apply for a Platinum Label that will be newly devised by the IAAF next year.



