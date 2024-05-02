K-musical ‘The Great Gatsby nominated for Tony Award for Best Costume Design. May. 02, 2024 08:01. by 이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com.

“The Great Gatsby,” launched by Korean production company OD Company’s president Shin Chun-soo and local crews in New York, was nominated for this year’s Tony Award for Best Costume Design in a Musical, one of the most prestigious awards in the realm of U.S. theatrical performance.



The Tony Awards announced on Tuesday (local time) that Linda Cho was one of this year’s finalists for Best Costume Design in recognition of designing costumes for “The Great Gatsby,” a musical adaptation of U.S. writer Scott Fitzgerald’s novel with the same title that premiered in New York’s Broadway Theatre last Thursday. Back in 2014, Cho was awarded the Tony Award for Best Costume Design for “A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.”



Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, who contributed to the musical The Outsiders, were on the nomination list for Best Lighting Design of a Musical. Kim has worked on stage design for the New York Lincoln Center, the New York Public Theater, and the Manhattan Theatre Club. The musical Hell's Kitchen and the play Stereophonic garnered a leading 13 Tony Award nominations this year. The Tony Awards will be held on June 16 in New York City.



