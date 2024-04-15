Adm. Yi Sun-shin’s portrait appeared in British gambling game. April. 15, 2024 08:10. by 김하경 whatsup@donga.com.

It has come to light that slot machine games featuring Adm. Yi Sun-shin are being distributed worldwide. These games are readily available on private gambling sites, including those operating within Korea. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for these games to create misconceptions about Adm. Yi Sun-shin and Korean culture. Furthermore, their promotion and distribution of online casinos, which are illegal in Korea, exacerbates the issue.



According to sources in related industries on Sunday, the British game company 'Pragmatic Play' is introducing a game titled 'YI SUN SHIN' through its website's slot product introduction section. Upon testing the pilot version on the homepage, images of turtle ships, cannons, swords, bows, shield kites, etc., were randomly displayed in 49 spaces. On the right side of the screen, a figure with a gray beard wearing Chinese-style armor and holding a sword was visible. At the bottom of the screen, the terms 'Balance' and 'Betting' were shown, alongside amounts in Korean Won. It's worth noting that this game, developed by Pragmatic Play, is being distributed through illegal gambling sites. While online casinos targeting adults are legal in the U.K., they are entirely prohibited in Korea.



Videos broadcasting or promoting the game are readily available on YouTube. The winning amounts are displayed in Korean Won instead of game currency. Additionally, links to KakaoTalk chat rooms and private gambling sites are provided, which could be interpreted as illegal online gambling advertisements.



"Utilizing Adm. Yi Sun-shin, a revered national hero, in gambling games could distort perceptions of Korean culture and the admiral,” an industry insider commented. “There's also a pressing need to enhance crackdowns on illegal online gambling advertisements."



