Crowds gather for the first total solar eclipse in seven years. April. 10, 2024 07:49. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Near the Flatiron Building, a landmark in Manhattan, New York, hundreds of spectators wearing solar eclipse glasses gathered around 2:30 p.m. on Monday to witness a rare celestial event. The Moon had already begun its journey across the face of the Sun, appearing to glide into position. About an hour later, the Sun's shape transformed into a thin crescent, casting the world into shadow. Applause and excited shouts filled the air as onlookers marveled at the spectacle—a total solar eclipse, a mysterious cosmic gift.



A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun's light. This was North America's first total solar eclipse since August 2017, marking a seven-year interval. The eclipse's path cut diagonally across the continent, traversing states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New York, and Maine. This year's eclipse was particularly noteworthy due to the Moon's closer proximity to Earth, enhancing visibility. This event was considered an unmissable opportunity with the next total solar eclipse not expected until 2044. Major broadcasters such as ABC, CBS, and NBC provided live coverage throughout the morning.



Although New York was not in the path of totality, with the Moon covering only about 90 percent of the Sun's surface from this vantage point, the city still attracted crowds of spectators. Tourists and locals gathered at iconic spots like Central Park and Times Square to witness the spectacle. Reservations for viewing spots at renowned observatories such as Summit, Edge, and One World filled up quickly. Public libraries distributed eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis, resulting in long lines. A French tourist shared, "It feels like a miracle to witness a total solar eclipse in New York. This will be an unforgettable memory in my life."



Beyond its awe-inspiring beauty, a total solar eclipse holds scientific significance. It offers a rare opportunity to study the Sun's corona, the outer atmosphere of gas that extends beyond the Sun like a halo and is often referred to as the Sun's secrets. NASA launched three rockets from its Wallops Flight Facility to study the eclipse's path and gather valuable data.



