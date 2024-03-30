Lee Jung-hoo scores in his MLB debut game. March. 30, 2024 07:38. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

In his debut game, Lee Jung-hoo made an immediate impact with a hit and an RBI. Known as the 'Grandson of the Wind,' Lee, representing the San Francisco Giants, showcased his talent in Major League Baseball (MLB). Meanwhile, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres, a former Kiwoom teammate of Lee's in Korean professional baseball, also notched his first hit of the season, which landed just in front of Lee.



On Friday, Lee stepped onto the field as the leadoff hitter and center fielder in the 2024 MLB season opener against San Diego at Petco Park. Despite facing the formidable Yu Darvish and initially struggling with a strikeout and a line-out, Lee persevered, securing a clean single to center field on his third at-bat during the 5th inning.



Lee's debut marks him as the 27th Korean to play in MLB since Park Chan-ho's debut in 1994, and notably, he is the 12th Korean batter to do so. His successful hit makes him the fifth Korean batter to achieve a single in their debut game.



It was a bittersweet first hit. In the top of the 5th inning, leading 1-0 with two outs and no runners on base, Lee Jung-hoo hit a high sinker (153 km/h) from Darvish, resulting in a ball that landed just in front of the center fielder's glove after a full count battle. Lee Jung-hoo had previously recorded one hit in two at-bats against Darvish during a World Baseball Classic (WBC) game between Korea and Japan last March. However, the joy was short-lived as Lee Jung-hoo was caught out trying to steal second base during Jorge Soler's at-bat due to Darvish's pick-off.



Lee Jung-hoo, together with his father, former coach Lee Jong-beom holds the unique honor of being the first father-son pair to win MVP awards in professional baseball in Korea, Japan, and the United States. In this match, Lee emulated his father by hitting a single at Petco Park, 18 years after his father's memorable performance at the same location. Coach Lee secured a crucial double at Petco Park during the second round of the first World Baseball Classic (WBC) against Japan on March 16, 2006. From the stands, the proud father gave his son a standing ovation for his first hit.



한국어