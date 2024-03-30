Russia vetoes U.N. panel monitoring N. Korea sanctions. March. 30, 2024 07:38. by 워싱턴=문병기특파원, 고도예기자 weappon@donga.com.

The activities of the expert panel under the UN Security Council's North Korea Sanctions Committee, tasked with monitoring the international community's adherence to sanctions against North Korea, are scheduled to conclude at the end of next month. For the past 15 years, the term of the Expert Panel on North Korea Sanctions has been annually extended with unanimous consent from the Security Council. However, during the Security Council plenary session on Sunday, a resolution to extend the panel's term was rejected, with Russia exercising its veto as a permanent member. This veto has led to the dissolution of the surveillance system for North Korea. While 13 out of 15 members voted in favor of the resolution, China opted to abstain.



Russia's veto is an unjustifiable action by a permanent member state, particularly considering its alleged violations of sanctions against North Korea through the illicit arms trade. The expert panel, which has been operational since 2009 following North Korea's second nuclear test, has served as a crucial institutional mechanism for monitoring and reporting violations of sanctions against North Korea, including illegal transshipments between ships, virtual currency theft, and the importation of luxury goods. Reports suggest that Russia proposed the addition of a 'sanctions sunset clause,' which would automatically expire after a certain period, effectively nullifying all sanctions against North Korea. When this attempt failed, Russia used this as a pretext to dismantle the monitoring organization.



Russia's intention to undermine sanctions against North Korea is evident. After illicit trading with North Korea for sourcing weapons for the invasion of Ukraine was exposed, it abolished the expert panel tasked with reporting such crimes. Notably, the latest expert panel report, released just last week, highlighted the circumstances surrounding North Korea's provision of weapons to Russia. Ambassador Hwang Jun-guk's analogy likening the situation to destroying CCTV while committing a crime is apt. Russia's actions are no different from outright murder of witnesses upon exposure of crimes.



Amidst the currents of a new Cold War, the UN Security Council has already lost its core function of maintaining international peace and security. Russia is going even further, recklessly undermining the international order. Such developments could embolden the North Korean regime, which relies heavily on its connections with Russia and China to sustain itself. Despite existing gaps in the effectiveness of sanctions against North Korea, it is imperative to prevent the nation from operating unchecked. Strengthening monitoring efforts through global solidarity is crucial. Additionally, comprehensive measures like 'third-party sanctions' should be pursued through collaboration among allied and friendly nations to curb North Korea's activities effectively.



