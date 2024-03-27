PM proposes building consultative body with medical circle. March. 27, 2024 07:45. by 이문수 기자, 이상헌 기자 doorwater@donga.com.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited Seoul National University's medical school on Tuesday to initiate discussions with university, medical school, and hospital officials on medical policies. However, the interns and residents on strike and professors at medical schools, who have been submitting collective resignations for the second consecutive day, boycotted the dialogue, dismissing it as a "show for the upcoming general election."



Prime Minister Han held a medical policy seminar at 2 p.m. on the day at the medical school conference room on Seoul National University's Yeongeon campus in Seoul. Accompanying him from the government were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Yoo Ju-ho and Minister of Health and Welfare Jo Gyu-hong. From the medical sector, attendees included Yoo Hong-lim, president of Seoul National University, Shin Chan-soo, chairman of the Korea Association of Medical Colleges, and Yoon Eul-sik, chairman of the Korea University Hospitals Association.



The Prime Minister proposed forming a "constructive dialogue framework," stating, "It is the first time to have discussions with various university presidents and stakeholders related to medical education and hospitals like today." In response, President Yoo said, "From the perspective of the public and the government, the formation of a consultative body is necessary for promoting medical reforms."



However, analyses suggest there is a long way to go before the actual formation of a dialogue consultative body. Seoul National University medical school professors and residents, who hold the key to resolving the medical staffing shortage crisis, boycotted the seminar. Professors from Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, affiliated with Samsung Seoul Hospital as its training hospital, agreed to submit collective resignations on Thursday, and professors from Catholic University and Eulji University medical schools discussed submitting resignations on Tuesday. Medical school professors declared that they would only provide medical services for 52 hours per week starting from this day.



The government reiterated that it cannot concede on the expansion size. "The distribution of medical school quotas by university for the 2025 academic year has been completed," President Yoon Suk Yeol said during a cabinet meeting on the same day. "With the expansion size confirmed for each university, the minimum necessary conditions for medical reform have been established." Welfare Vice Minister Park Min-soo said that the government will smoothly conclude follow-up school allocation measures within May."



