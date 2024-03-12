Clashes erupt on first day of Ramadan in East Jerusalem. March. 12, 2024 07:32. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

On Sunday, marking the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, tensions flared between Israeli police and Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa, a sacred site for Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, situated in East Jerusalem. The conflict intensified particularly after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group at war with Israel, called for Muslims to convene at the site, raising fears that the Israeli police's baton use could lead to widespread violence. Concerns are mounting that this incident could escalate into a broader conflict in the Middle East.



Videos of police wielding batons have flooded local social media. In one instance, about ten officers were seen brandishing batons in a narrow alley, prompting Muslims to flee or confront the police despite the risk of being struck.



The sprawling 140,000 square meter Al-Aqsa compound, home to the iconic Golden Dome mosque and several Christian churches, lies in an area that was under Jordanian control until Israel's 1967 conquest during the Third Middle East War. Following the war, Israel reached an agreement with Arab nations permitting Jewish visits to the site, though praying and worshiping there were banned.



Israel's actions at Al-Aqsa, particularly during its conflicts with Palestine, have sparked significant controversy. Notably, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister and a prominent far-right figure, has visited the site multiple times, proclaiming Israeli sovereignty over Al-Aqsa, which has infuriated the Arab world. His actions are believed to have contributed to Hamas's unexpected assault on Israel last October, an operation Hamas dubbed 'Flood of Al-Aqsa.'



In a recent statement, Hamas vowed to “challenge Israel on all fronts,” urging Muslims to rally at Al-Aqsa. This call to action suggests a possibility of renewed confrontations between Israeli forces and devout Muslims during Ramadan.



Adding to the tension, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a Politico interview that, despite U.S. objections, he intends to launch a ground operation in Rafah, at the Gaza Strip's southern edge, saying, “We'll go there(Rafah). We're not going to leave them.”



한국어