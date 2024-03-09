Cherished baby panda FuBao says goodbye. March. 09, 2024 07:45. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Zookeeper Kang Cheol-won, caretaker of Korea's beloved baby panda FuBao for four years, released an essay titled "I'm Delighted to be FuBao's Grandpa," sharing cherished memories and unseen photos of the panda. The book quickly rose to the top of Kyobo Book Center's best-seller list in the first week of March, reflecting FuBao's immense popularity in the country. Interestingly, 89.2% of the book's buyers were women. Through the book, Kang, who has dedicated 37 years to working at Korea's largest theme park, Everland, conveys his heartfelt connection and admiration for animals.



FuBao is Korea's first panda, which was born through natural breeding. Typically, pandas open their eyes around 40 days after birth. However, FuBao opened his left eye at just 15 days old and his right eye at 18 days. This rapid development posed a risk of vision problems. To safeguard FuBao's eyesight, Kang kept the delivery room lights off for about two months, ensuring the panda's healthy vision. Kang also took care of FuBao's mother, AiBao, during her postpartum struggles by preparing special meals of soft bamboo shoots wrapped in nutritious bamboo leaves when she lost her appetite.



The journal documenting FuBao's growth resembles a baby book, capturing heartwarming milestones such as standing on all fours for the first time at 120 days old. It also details everyday occurrences, like tantrums when wanting to play outside into the evening, reminiscent of a typical human family's routine.



FuBao is set to depart for China on April 3. Mr. Kang bids farewell with a touching message: "FuBao, thank you and I love you. I hope you'll remember your grandpa, even just a little, who spent time with you when you were a baby." His heartfelt words resonate deeply with all those in Korea who hold a special place in their hearts for the panda.



