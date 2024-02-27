Israel, Hamas reach broad understanding on terms of potential cease-fire deal. February. 27, 2024 07:33. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which began in October last year, is likely to enter into a temporary cease-fire before Ramadan, an Islamic month of sacred fasting, next month. The negotiation team, including the members of the U.S., reached a broad agreement for six weeks of a cease-fire and releasing hostages and is working on coordinating details. However, the fact that Israel hasn’t withdrawn its plan to attack Rafah, a southernmost city in Gaza, is the last potential variable.



“It is true that the representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar met in Paris and came to an understanding among the four of them about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for a temporary cease-fire would look like,” said Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor of the U.S., to CNN on Sunday. “We hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is a firm and final agreement on this issue.”



According to the New York Times, the representatives of each country developed a basic plan in a negotiation in Paris last week that the two sides will enter into a six-week cease-fire if 40 out of 100 Hamas hostages are released. The negotiation team will continue with follow-up discussions based on the plan as early as starting on Monday. Israel’s potential release of 300 Palestinians in jail for hostage exchanges is included in the negotiation details.



The New York Times quoted an Israeli government official and said that the goal is to reach an agreement before the beginning of Ramadan. It also added that the negotiation team could continue with follow-up discussions in Qatar as the government accepted various conditions during the Paris negotiation.



Hardlines in Israel, including the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are making strong comments with the cease-fire negotiation in progress. The prime minister said the planned attack on Rafah would be delayed somewhat if the agreement was reached, but it would eventually be carried out during his interview on “Face the Nation” of CBS on Sunday. He also added that progress for a cease-fire can be made only if Hamas “goes down from its delusional claims.”



