Strategic Command set to join capital defense command. February. 06, 2024 07:45. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

It has been reported that the Strategic Command will be established within the Capital Defense Command located in Gwanak-gu, Seoul. The role of the Strategic Command is to oversee South Korea's three-axis defense system, including the 'Kill Chain' preemptive strike strategy, as a response to the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea. The creation of the Strategic Command was one of the key pledges made by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his election campaign.



In January of last year, the military inaugurated a "Nuclear and WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) Response Headquarters" under the auspices of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Yongsan, Seoul. The plan is to expand and reorganize this entity to establish the Strategic Command within the year. However, concerns have been raised about the potential risks of centralizing key military command centers, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff - already slated for relocation to the Capital Defense Command - and the Strategic Command at the same location. Critics argue that this could leave these critical assets highly vulnerable to North Korea in the event of a conflict.



According to a comprehensive investigation by The Dong-A Ilbo on Monday, the military has finalized the decision to house the Strategic Command within the Capital Defense Command by year's end. This decision came after evaluating the Capital Defense Command and the Army Missile Strategic Command in Wonju, Gangwon Province, as potential sites since last year, ultimately determining that the Capital Defense Command was the most suitable location. According to a military source, the Capital Defense Command is better equipped with essential infrastructure, such as an emergency command bunker (B1 Document archive) and a command and control system. It is the most fitting choice for the Strategic Command's location,” the military source said. “This decision also took into account factors such as the reduction in preparation time.”



The military is currently advancing detailed tasks for the establishment, including the Strategic Command's command structure, the wartime command system, and determining which strategic assets will fall under its command. Completing these tasks will lead to the official establishment ceremony, to be held at the Capital Defense Command facilities by the latest at the end of this year.



The Strategic Command will integrate and operate a variety of capabilities, including not only the military's precision and high-powered strike capabilities but also space cyber and electromagnetic capabilities, to carry out its mission of deterring North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. It will oversee the coordination of various assets, such as the Hyunmoo series ballistic missiles, F-35A stealth fighters, Aegis destroyers, medium submarines equipped with Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs), and interception missiles like Cheongung and Patriot (PAC-3), for preemptive strikes against North Korea, missile defense, and massive retaliation forces.



The relocation of the Strategic Command to the Capital Defense Command signifies the consolidation of the military's core combat command and headquarters. This move comes in the wake of the Presidential Office's relocation to Yongsan in 2022, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presently based in Yongsan, already committed to moving to a new facility within the Capital Defense Command by 2027. The military believes that co-locating the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Strategic Command will enhance the efficiency of decision-making and operational command.



