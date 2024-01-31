Pros and cons of digital learning. January. 31, 2024 07:32. .

Netflix becomes the point of argument with my wife quite often. My two daughters, aged 7 and 5, started with the cartoon 'Kongsuni' when they were about two years old, then went on to 'Secret Jouju Star Goddess,' 'Catch Tiniping,' and recently French and American animations called 'Miraculous' and 'Superhero Girls.' They take my smartphone and tablet PC, open the app, and play the videos even though I’ve never taught them how. We try to talk them out of it and issue threats, and then I end up arguing with my wife about whether we should let them watch or ban it.



Watching my two daughters, I get mixed feelings hearing news of the Ministry of Education preparing to introduce digital artificial intelligence (AI) textbooks. In the education world, Minister Lee Joo-ho of Education is known as an ‘edutech (education + technology) martyr.’ One of these critical projects includes digital textbooks for select subjects in elementary school's third and fourth grades, the first year of middle school, and the first year of high school, starting next year. Students must use tablet PCs instead of printed textbooks during class.



Of course, there is truth in arguments defending digital AI textbooks. AI textbooks can provide students with customized education and opportunities to gain early access to cutting-edge technology. Also, the government-funded distribution of tablet PCs, which are required for AI textbooks, would reduce the digital divide.



Then what are the potential losses for students? The touch of a pencil and a paper book, the habit of writing neatly, the sense of accomplishment you feel when finishing a textbook/workbook, your preference of writing tools and notebooks, the doodles in books and written names of friends. These are experiences and stimulation that digital textbooks cannot provide.



Moreover, classes go beyond imparting knowledge, providing memories throughout one's life. By looking into the teacher's eyes, nodding your head, asking the friend next to you, observing what's in your friend's bag, and taking notes, you learn that people are different and how to communicate with each other.



Before long, however, children in classrooms will be staring intently at the same tablet PCs. They will take exams and notes and do their homework on tablet PCs.



Sweden has taken a different approach, however. Since last year, it has shifted its education paradigm to strengthen paper books and handwriting. "There is clear scientific evidence that digital devices impair rather than enhance learning ability," claims Sweden's Karolinska Institutet. The Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS) recently published a study showing that time spent using digital devices during class is inversely proportional to math scores.



As you age, you inevitably become surrounded by a digital prison where you hear ‘KakaoTalk’ alerts everywhere. It’s time to consider whether it is worth pushing children into the digital world at younger ages or protecting the analog world of paper and pencils.



