Stronger Trump plans 'revenge match' against Biden. January. 25, 2024 07:49. weappon@donga.com.

Former President Donald Trump won again in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday (local time), the second gateway to the U.S. Republican presidential primary. Trump's solo victory was confirmed eight days after the start of the Republican primary. Accordingly, President Joe Biden, who is certain to be nominated as the Democratic candidate, and former President Trump will compete again in the U.S. presidential election in November.



Former President Trump confirmed his victory in the New Hampshire primary today, securing 54.9% of the votes based on 92% of the counted votes. He surpassed his rival, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who garnered 43.1%. Earlier, on the 15th, he claimed the top spot with 51% of the votes in the Iowa caucuses, where only party members participated, and now, he comfortably clinched a majority of support in this primary, which included non-party members' votes.



With the early confirmation of the so-called "revenge match" between the former and current presidents, political turmoil in the United States is expected to escalate. This is due to the judicial risk surrounding former President Trump, indicted on four criminal counts, and the controversy over the two men's old age. As the confrontation intensifies over major presidential election issues such as foreign policy, the economy, and trade, it is anticipated to have a significant impact on the international situation.



