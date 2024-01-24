Hyundai unveils technology to minimize air resistance for EVs. January. 24, 2024 07:48. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its 'Active Air Skirt (AAS)' technology on Tuesday, which is designed to improve driving range and stability by minimizing air resistance that occurs when electric vehicles are driven at high speeds.



AAS is a technology that effectively controls vortices around the vehicle wheels by managing the airflow flowing through the lower part of the bumper when driving at high speeds. Reducing air resistance improves the driving range on a single charge, power performance, and stability and resolves driving noise issues in electric vehicles.





AAS is installed between the front bumper of the car body and both front wheels and is usually hidden but operates when air resistance increases. It also enhances the vehicle's traction and improves high-speed driving stability by strengthening the force pressing the vehicle body toward the road surface. It can operate at speeds exceeding 200 km/h.



Hyundai Motor Group has applied for related patents in Korea and the United States, respectively, and plans to review whether to mass-produce it after conducting durability and performance tests.

