Mulwhe noodles chosen as NYT's '23 of the Best American Dishes'. December. 14, 2023

Mulwhe noodles at a fusion Korean restaurant in San Francisco was chosen as the New York Times’s “23 of the Best American Dishes.” NYT reporters visit hundreds of US restaurants each year and choose the best dishes.



Bansang, a Korean restaurant in San Francisco, was chosen for its Mulhwe dish, which features boiled capellini in Korean style Mulhwe topped with sprouts, shaved radish, cucumber, and cabbage. “Distinct at first, everything gets mixed together, synchronizing in a bite that’s deeply invigorating and bright any time of the year,” wrote the NYT.



Bansang opened in the Japanese Town in San Francisco in June last year, run by Korean chef Min Seung-hyun and Jin Rim. Their unique Korean-style cooking, combined with Japanese and French ingredients and style, is highly popular. The restaurant was also chosen as Bib Gourmand, referring to eateries that offer good for value food by Michelin Guide California.



“I want my restaurant to be a gateway to the people who have never tried this type of Korean food and aren’t that familiar with it,” said Min in an interview with local media. “Korean fare is built around enjoying various distinctive types of dishes simultaneously rather than in separate courses, as this allows every person to experience continuously changing flavor combinations unique to Korean culture. Our guests can expect a modern, creative perspective on this traditional style of Korean cuisine,” reads their website.



Crab donuts in Seattle, burritos in Denver, and curry dishes in Florida were among the 23 dishes the NYT chose.



