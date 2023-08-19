Thorough preparations are needed for emergency in N. Korea. August. 19, 2023 08:24. .

The Dong-A Ilbo, referencing an insider versed in North Korean affairs, reported a situation unfolded roughly a month or two ago involving an explosive bomb incident on the fringes of Pyongyang in North Korea. Several local inhabitants attested to hearing a resounding blast accompanied by cries of distress, indicating the occurrence of casualties. The informant did not dismiss the potential of this being a deliberate act of terrorism aimed at a prominent military figure. In response, security measures around Chairman Kim Jong Un are being fortified; noteworthy among these steps is the importation of items believed to be specialized equipment for detecting explosives.



While a conclusive verification remains requisite, the context enveloping the bombing incident in the proximity of tightly monitored and controlled Pyongyang hints at a potentially critical juncture of internal discontent. A parallel sentiment is discernible in the procurement of equipment designed for the detection of explosives. When coupled with the visual account captured in April, portraying Chairman Kim encircled by a retinue of bulletproof-clad bodyguards, it collectively portrays an undercurrent of disquiet within the heart of Pyongyang. Two days ago, the National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that “The Labor Party has taken initiatives to establish region-specific squads tasked with the identification of dissatisfied individuals.”



The primary sources of discontent appear to revolve around the scarcity of sustenance and the stringent oversight of the younger population. Since the commencement of this year, North Korea has implemented restrictions on individual food trade within the jangmadang, channeling efforts towards prioritizing rice procurement for the military. Statistics underline the severity of the situation, with approximately 240 fatalities attributed to starvation recorded between January and July. This figure is double the average of the past five years, and per capita GDP has declined by 12 percent in comparison to figures from six years ago, as reported by the NIS. Although the present circumstances exhibit a relative improvement over the challenging era of the Arduous March during the 1990s, it is plausible that discontent has burgeoned among the younger demographic. The NIS's has detected the “unstoppable criticism and collective protest against the Kim Jong Un family among the younger generation.”



The direct involvement of Kim in military threats adds further impetus to closely monitor the evolving dynamics within North Korea. In August alone, there were two instances where he issued directives to intensify war preparedness. Historically, the North has tended to provoke in times of crisis, often attributing its challenges to external hostile forces as a means of quelling internal discontent. North Korea can deploy ballistic missiles across vast maritime expanses and employ unpredictable strategies to target neighboring regions by sea and air directly. Additionally, internal turmoil could lead to a sudden upheaval, such as a coup d'état. Confirmation of the recent explosion near Pyongyang as a terrorist act would signify an unprecedented form of dissident action. In light of this, it is prudent to reval‎idate operational plans established through South Korea-U.S. collaboration and execute pragmatic combat drills, concretizing situational scenarios into actionable reality.



