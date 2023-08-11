Bundang rampage killer expresses remorse for victims. August. 11, 2023 07:53. dalsarang@donga.com.

Choi Won-jong (22), the suspect in the "Bundang Knife Rampage" case that resulted in 14 casualties, was taken into custody by the prosecution on Thursday, where he expressed his apologies, stating, "I am truly sorry to the victims."



The Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency's investigation team arrested Choi around 9 a.m. on charges of murder, attempted murder, and premeditated murder. Earlier, Choi, whose personal information had been made public earlier, showed up with short hair and an untidy look, leaving the Sujeong Police Station in Seongnam. He boarded the escort vehicle without covering his face with a hat or mask, showing his bare face. In consideration of public opinion, the police revealed Choi's route from the lobby on the first floor to the escort vehicle, which was relatively lengthy.



When questioned by reporters whether he feels any sense of guilt, Choi responded, "I am sorry to the victims, and I hope those who are currently in the hospital can recover quickly." He continued, "I offer condolences to the deceased victim, and I am truly sorry to the victim's families." When asked about submitting a statement of remorse, he briefly answered, "I plan to write one once I'm in prison."



Facing the reporters, Choi calmly answered their questions throughout the day. Regarding the question about his earlier claim that the victims were members of a stalking group, he replied, "For years, I had been a victim of this organized stalking, and on the day of the incident, I was tormented to the point where I couldn't bear it," he said. "I thought there were many stalkers around my house, and I felt I had to kill people."



The police have preliminarily concluded that Choi, who was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder in 2020 and discontinued treatment, committed the crime under delusions of victimhood. Based on his statements and evidence analysis, they found it difficult to classify the crime as an imitation of the Sillim Station incident perpetrated by Cho Seon (33) last month. However, considering his premeditated actions, such as purchasing the weapon in advance, they categorized him as a "planned offender."



On August 3, Choi drove his vehicle into pedestrians near Seohyeon Station, connected to the Suin Bundang Line and AK Plaza in Seohyeon-dong. He then exited the vehicle to attack citizens indiscriminately with a knife. The incident resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 13 others. Among the injured, a woman in her 20s remains in a state of brain death.



한국어