Infinite space and the weight of humans. March. 13, 2023 07:40.

Some people ask what book you would take to visit a desert island. One of the most frequent answers to this question might be the book “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan. For one thing, it is long enough to cover the long and dreary hours on the island. At the same time, it gives us much to think about.



Sagan became a globally renowned academic narrating for the TV documentary “Cosmos,” which aired in the 1980s. He later published the documentary contents into a book.



Reading the book was a magical experience for me. I felt like I was floating around space. Only when I turned the book's last page that I felt like I had touched the ground. This book gives you experience.



The first sentence reflects the message of the book. As you follow Sagan around space, you will realize that humans are insignificant compared to the vast size of space. Ironically, you may also feel that no other being is as special as humans. Regardless of what impression we associate ourselves with, we are likely to reach the same conclusion: that whatever struggles we fight over on earth are insignificant. We all live in a world limited in space and time, not even enough for us to love and cherish each other.



