President Yoon to visit SEA on Nov. 11-15. November. 10, 2022 07:50. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk-yeol will commence his visit to Phnom Penh in Cambodia and Bali in Indonesia on Friday to attend the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20) summits.



"President Yoon will attend the ASEAN Summit held in Phnom Penh and the G20 Summit in Bali from Friday to Tuesday," National Security Office advisor Kim Seong-han said in a briefing on Wednesday. This is the president’s third global tour after attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit and visiting the U.K., the U.S., and Canada.



The president is scheduled to present the Korean government’s India-Pacific strategy and Korea-ASEAN solidarity initiative during the Korea-ASEAN summit on the coming Friday. He plans to enhance the level of relations, exchanges, and cooperation with ASEAN countries while emphasizing the importance of stronger ties to ensure regional security.



President Yoon will attend ASEAN+3 (Korea, China, Japan) summit on Saturday and East Asia Summit (EAS) on Sunday.



“For the past six months, the main part of our diplomacy has been 'alliance diplomacy' and 'multilateral diplomacy' driven by freedom and solidarity,” Advisor Kim explained. “The outline of President Yoon’s foreign policy will be completed with the piece of ‘regional diplomacy,’ represented by the India-Pacific Strategy.”



After the schedule, President Yoon will travel to Bali on Monday to join the B20 Summit, where representatives of economic organizations and companies from G20 member countries participate. He is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at a food, security, and health session.



