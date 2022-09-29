BTS Suga shows off Golden State Warrior jersey. September. 29, 2022 07:37. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

In a post from the official BTS Twitter account, Suga showed a custom Golden State Warriors (GSW) Jersey (photo). Steph Curry shared the photo on his account with a comment, “Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon,” and a plane emoji. The NBA superstar, who put his team at the league's top four times, won the MVP award in last season’s final games.



Fans of the GSW and BTS have been wondering if these two famous figures may meet up soon as they have been displaying affection for each other on social media. It seems highly likely. On Tuesday, Suga boarded a plane to Japan, where the GSW will have preseason games with the Washington Wizard on Friday and Saturday.



Previously Suga mentioned in a magazine interview that he was a big fan of NBA players, supported the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard was his favorite player. Lillard responded to a thank you comment on his team’s official social media account.



