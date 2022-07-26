Oh Young-soo, Monika become Korea tourism ambassadors. July. 26, 2022 08:10. by Jeong-Eun Kim kimje@donga.com.

‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Young-soo has become an ambassador for the Korea Performance Arts & Tourism Association, and Choreographer Monika also became an ambassador for the ‘2022 Welcome Daehangro.’



Oh has been on stage for 55 years since he started acting in theater in 1967. The 78-year-old actor became famous as ‘Gganbu Grandpa’ in the Netflix original series ‘Squid Game,’ which earned him Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for the first time in Korean history. The 36-year-old choreographer, Monika gained popularity through a TvN show called Street Woman Fighter as the leader of the dance crew PROWDMON. The “2022 Welcome Daehangro” will be held in Daehangro, Jongno-gu from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30.



