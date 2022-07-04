Alizé Cornet puts an end to Iga Swiatek’s winning streak. July. 04, 2022 07:46. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

World top-ranked women’s tennis player Iga Swiatek (21, Poland)’s consecutive winning march stopped at her 37-game. In the Wimbledon women’s singles, which ended on Sunday, Iga Swiatek lost 0-2, full defeat to Alizé Cornet (32, France, 37th). It was a defeat in about five months for Iga Swiatek since the defeat in Dubai Championship quarterfinals Feb. 16, 2022. Iga Swiatek was recording a winning streak of 37 matches until this match R2. While winning 37 games continuously, Iga Swiatek gained trophies from six major championships including the French Open. The 37-match win streak is a record in 25 years, which dates back to Martina Hingis (41, Switzerland) in 1997.



The seemingly invincible Iga Swiatek whom other players commented, “exhibits another level of tennis” was powerless on grass courts. She won the 2018 won girls’ singles title at Wimbledon. But her best grass result is 2021 Wimbledon, Round of 16 since her senior matches. The French Open she won last month was on clay court and the January 2022 Australian Open, which she made it to semi-finals was hard court. Iga Swiatek commented after the match, “I would say the grass is pretty tricky for me. I am still feeling out how to play the best game here.”



“It reminds me of when I beat Serena on the same court eight years ago. in this court,” Alizé Cornet who beat world 1st ranking said, I think this court is a lucky charm for me.” In 2014 Wimbledon, Alizé Cornet beat Serena Williams (41, USA) who was then world 1st.



“I am like good wine, good wine always ages well,” Alizé Cornet said.”I am a fan of Iga Swiatek. I am glad to win against the big symbol of women’s tennis.”



