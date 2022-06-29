Ji So-yun ranked 25th in world women's soccer rankings. June. 29, 2022 07:52. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Korean women's football star Ji So-yun (Suwon FC, photo) was ranked 25th in the world’s women’s football player selected by ESPN.



ESPN announced on the 28th that it has selected the top 50 best female footballers in the world for the 2021-2022 season. The ranking, first announced last year, is decided by a vote of 26 experts, including women's soccer coaches and club executives. Ji So-yun, who ranked 18th last year, was ranked 25th this year. Among the 50 top women’s players, Ji is the only Asian player.



"The news that Ji So-yun is leaving Chelsea (England) to return to Korea was met with disappointment from many fans. Because watching Ji was always an absolute pleasure,” said ESPN, which described Ji So-yun as a ‘midfield maestro.’ "Ji So-yun was often pulling the strings to make sure the Chelsea machine hummed its perfect rhythm. Overlooked at times for just how good she is, she has given Chelsea eight of her best years.”



Ji So-yun, who played for Chelsea since 2014, led the Women's Super League six times and the Women's Football Association (FA) Cup four times to victory. At the end of the 2021-2022 season, Ji joined Suwon FC in the WK League last month.



