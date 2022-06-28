Hyundai Heavy Industries wins contract for 6 patrol ships. June. 28, 2022 08:03. by Jae-Hyeng Kim monami@donga.com.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group signed a 744.9-billion-won contract on Monday to build six patrol ships with the Filipino government.



The contracted patrol ships will be 94.4-meter-long and 14.3-meter-wide with a displacement of 2,400 tons. Hyundai Heavy Industries will deliver them by 2028. The ships will be able to perform long-term operations with a cruising range of 10,190 kilometers and be equipped with one 76-millimeter gun and two 30-millimeter secondary guns, along with a helideck to operate helicopters and unmanned air vehicles.



Going forward, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group will actively explore the overseas naval vessel market. The group explained that the recent contract is a customized one reflecting the Filipino government’s demands based on the group’s experience of delivering convoys to the country. Hyundai Heavy Industries built and delivered two convoys to the Department of National Defense of the Philippines in 2016.



Hyundai Heavy Industries also signed a maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) contract for the two convoys delivered to the Philippines in February 2021 and May 2020. “We are delighted to see fruition from our efforts to analyze the global market’s demand and develop and export various types of naval ships,” said Nam Sang-hoon, the head of the special ship business division of Hyundai Heavy Industries. “We will lead the new market with a focus on technology by diversifying our business and making heavy investment in research and development.”



The contract signing ceremony held on Monday at the office of the Department of National Defense of the Philippines in Manila was attended by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Vice Chairman Ka Sam-hyun, Hyundai Heavy Industries’ special ship business division chief Nam Sang-hoon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines Kim In-cheol, Secretary of National Defense of Philippines Delfin Lorenzana, Philippine Navy Caesar Vice Commander Bernard Valencia, and key figures of the Filipino Department of National Defense and navy.



