Billie Eilish to perform in August at Gocheok Dome. June. 27, 2022 08:00. imi@donga.com.

American superstar pop singer and generation Z icon Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform in Korea in August.



Hyundai Card announced on June 26 that the Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul at 8 p.m. on August 15. Eilish's performing in Korea will be for the first time in four years since 2018. Eilish, who debuted at the age of 14 in 2015, is



known for her unique fashion and speech, as well as eccentric style.



Hyundai Card's Super Concert, which had hosted world class musicians including Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, will open again for the first time in two years and seven months since it was suspended due to the pandemic, hosting the legendary British band Queen in 2020. Bookings will be open to Hyundai Card holders at 12 p.m, on July 5, general public two days later at 12 p.m. on Interpark and Yes24.



If you are the one who is under the incoming tide, please send signals for help. Kevin sees Patty drowning in the sea and saves her by climbing down a dangerous cliff. It may seem a little unnatural for someone who was planning suicide to take an action to save another person. However, look how we want to hold onto each other.



한국어