MOEF reported how it will innovate public institutions to Yoon. June. 24, 2022 07:55. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

It was confirmed that the ministry, which is formulating an innovation plan for public institutions, presented a direction for their innovation, reduction of manpower and welfare benefits of public institutions at a cabinet meeting attended by President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday. The government is considered to start reining in the public institutions in earnest that are being managed in a lax manner.



According to the ministry on Thursday, it presented the path on which the new administration will carry out innovation for public institutions at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. The ministry said the plan contains how the organization and manpower will be reduced in stages by streamlining tasks that compete against, or similar or overlapping tasks with those at the private sector. Additionally, it said that excess manpower and welfare will be redeployed or diminished.



As an example of careless management, the ministry disclosed the case of a public institution that overpaid 670 billion won in labor costs for eight years by violating management guidelines. The ministry also found that full remuneration was paid to employees who were levied disciplinary measures, including suspension. In addition, some public institutions held golf course memberships used only by internal executives, and paid 2.5 million won for welfare expenses. "Some public institutions paid excessively for their employees toward education and medical expenses compared to their public official colleagues,” the ministry said.



The ministry plans to announce a public institution innovation plan at the end of this month at the earliest or early next month at the latest. The plan is supposed to include how it will intensively manage public institutions whose fiscal situation has deteriorated and reduce oversized functions and manpower.



