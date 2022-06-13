Seoul promotes Deoksugung night tour and Mt. Inwang tracking program. June. 13, 2022 07:54. clearlee@donga.com.

Seoul City and the Seoul Tourism Organization announced on Sunday that it will sell a variety of tourist programs while designating the period from this Thursday to July 23 as a month to travel around Seoul as social distancing restrictions have been lifted completely.



Programs aimed at mindfulness-based stress reduction accommodate health providers in charge of COVID-19 patients as well as citizens. They involve a tea therapy in the forests of Mt. Inwang, a night tour of Deoksugung Palace along with guides specialized in history, a yachting program on the Han River and a hands-on experience to look around Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo District with yoga time included. Health providers dedicated to COVID-19 patients are eligible to buy tickets to these programs with priority, which cost 10,000 to 30,000 won per person.



Workcation programs are ready for Seoul-based businesses. The word workcation is a combination of work and vacation to describe the act of working at a getaway on a short break. Employees working remotely or from home are provided with a one-night program involving a lodge, meals, a nighttime tour of Deoksugung Palace and a tracking session at Mt. Inwangsan. Up to 10 employees per business can take part in the program. The fee is 100,000 won per person. Tickets are available for sale staring from this Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis on the website "www.travelweek.visitkorea.or.kr"



