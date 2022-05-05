Commemorative medal created for Gilt-bronze Maitreya in Meditation. May. 05, 2022 07:48. always99@donga.com.

The Korea Minting, Security Printing and ID Card Operating Corporation and the National Museum of Korea collaborated on the production of a bill-type commemoration medal of the Gilt-bronze Maitreya in Meditation, a National Treasure that was revealed on Wednesday. The medal was designed to celebrate the exhibition titled ‘A Room of Contemplation’ where two Maitreya statutes were exhibited together at the National Museum of Korea on Nov. 12, last year. The front of the bill features the overall image of the Maitreya, while the back shows a close-up version of the face showing its warm smile in deep contemplation.



The medal is produced in limited quantities of 200 gold medals of 99.9% purity of 20 grams and 2,000 silver medals of 99.9% purity of 10 grams. Prices are 2.64 million won for gold and 110,000 won for silver, respectively. The medals will be available from May 9 to May 26 at the mint corporation’s online shopping mall, Hyundai H mall and The Hyundai.com in pre-order on a first come and first served basis.



