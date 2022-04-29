Mickelson to compete at Super Golf League. April. 29, 2022 07:37. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Phil Mickelson’s plan to compete in the Super Golf League (SGL) has been revealed. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that Mickelson received 30 million U.S. dollars in advance with a condition to compete at all eight tournaments of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.



The opening tournament of the series hosted by LIV Golf Investments whose major shareholder is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will be held for three days on June 9 at the Centurion Club in Wentworth near London. The following tournaments will be held in Boston, Chicago, Thailand, and Jeddah.



Each tournament has a total prize of 20 million dollars, including the championship prize money of four million dollars. They consist of three rounds and even the golfer ranked in the bottom will receive 120,000 dollars as there is no cut line. Mickelson may earn more money.



Mickelson previously asked the U.S. PGA Tour to allow him to compete at the opening tournament of the series. However, the PGA Tour said golfers who compete at the SGL would be permanently removed from the tour. The Telegraph reported that Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio García, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter will also play at the LIV Golf Invitational Series along with Mickelson.



