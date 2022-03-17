American mainstream academics and educators marvel at ‘K-soft power’. March. 17, 2022 07:50. imi@donga.com.

Joseph S. Nye, Jr., a University Distinguished Service Professor and former Dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, highly regarded South Korea’s culture products in an written interview with The Dong-A Ilbo, describing them as “dynamic” and “exciting.” Professor Nye ascribed the success of South Korea’s culture products to bright artists and competitive entrepreneurs determined to invest in culture.



“If the film like ‘Parasite’ were released in China, it would not have passed censorship,” the Harvard professor said. He mentioned South Korea as an exemplar of ‘soft power,’ the concept he first introduced. Professor Nye emphasized that South Korea’s approach based on an open society is the best answer to develop soft power.



The Dong-A Ilbo investigated how South Korea’s soft power has pervaded the American mainstream academic society, from March 6 to 12 in Boston, Massachusetts in the U.S. Berklee College of Music, the world’s largest college of contemporary music, first opened a lecture on K-pop and held a K-pop symposium.



Professor Crystal Anderson at George Mason University said that the American academia’s focus has moved from basic discussion on ‘how BTS and Squid Game succeed’ to exploring the origin of the Korean culture.



한국어