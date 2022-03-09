DJ Koo to marry Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. March. 09, 2022 07:40. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

DJ Koo, a former member of Clon, will marry Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu. “I am getting married. I will tie the knot with the woman that I fell in love with 20 years ago,” DJ Koo posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday.



“I contacted her number, which I got 20 years ago, after I heard that she got divorced. Fortunately, I was able to connect with her as she still had the same number,” said DJ Koo. “As so much time has passed already and we did not want to waste more time, I proposed to her, which she accepted. We decided to move in together after registering our marriage.” The two dated for a year 20 years ago.



Barbie Hsu became popular as the lead actress of a Taiwanese drama series titled, “Boys over Flower,” which is based on a Japanese romantic comic. In South Korea, she is known as “Taiwanese Geum Jan-di,” following the name of the lead female character’s name in the South Korean version of the series. She married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, with whom she has one daughter and one son, but the couple divorced last year.



